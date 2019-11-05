VIDEO: State Police Air Wing locate missing Hatfield woman

*Video Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police*

HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Air Wing located a missing Hatfield woman using Forward Looking Infrared Radar technology on Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 2:00 p.m. Monday State Police Air Wing assisted in the search for a missing woman who was believed to be in a wooded area in Hatfield.

After State police scanned the area with the use of FLIR technology, they located the woman and were able to direct patrols on the ground to her location where she was found safe and sound.