VIDEO: “They say this place is haunted”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed us their Halloween decorations that are drawing a lot of attention.

According to the email from Lauren, her house on Coles Meadow Road in Northampton have people stopping and taking photos and videos of her Halloween setup.

In the video you can see the spooky decorations that light up and talk. They include a glowing pumpkin head saying welcome in an evil laugh, a talking skeleton riding a horse drawn buggy, and a graveyard with a groundskeeper holding a lantern that says:

“They say this place is haunted. Oh I’ve seen the spirits of the dead walking and floating above the ground but that’s not my job. No sir, I put the bodies under the ground.”

You can also hear howling in the background, several lights, and fog across the yard.

