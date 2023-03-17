HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three bears could be seen on a camera walking through a viewer’s yard in Hatfield Thursday night.

The video shared to 22News was taken around 8:21 p.m. Thursday near Plantation Road in Hatfield. One larger bear and two smaller bears can be seen walking along the tree line of the viewer’s yard.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

