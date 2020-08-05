VIDEO: Tree falls on top of house in Hampshire County, wires down

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton along with other cities have been extensively affected by Tropical Storm Isaias that hit overnight across western Massachusetts.

22News was able to gather footage from Tuesday evening in Easthampton when the storm came through Hampshire County. As you can see, there was extensive damage with downed power lines as well as large trees torn by strong winds.

According to Easthampton police department, the intersection at Loudville Road and Torrey street was closed off to traffic until last night. As of right now Holyoke and Spring Streets are still closed due to damage and police are asking people to avoid those roads.

According to the MEMA power outage map, Hampshire County at the moment has nearly 9,000 customers without power. Hampshire county did see its fair share of storm damage, including a home on Garfield Avenue in Florence where a tree fell on top of some wires and this two-story home damaging parts of the roof. Two people were in the house at the time but were not hurt.