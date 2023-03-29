SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration at the South Hadley Public Library on Wednesday.

The South Hadley American Legion Post 260, South Hadley Sons of the American Legion, South Hadley VFW Post 3104 & The Military Order of the Purple Heart are hosting a Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Town of South Hadley.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day recognizes the sacrifices that veterans and their families made during the Vietnam War, and it also recognizes veterans who served anywhere in the world from November. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29 as “Vietnam War Veterans Day,” and in 2017 that date was established officially and permanently by law, and was signed by President Donald Trump.

At the ceremony, there will be light refreshments followed by veteran speakers and special recognition to the Vietnam veterans. The ceremony will also honor those service members from South Hadley, Holyoke, and Granby with a wreath-laying ceremony.

This event will also dedicate two new signs that will honor Vietnam veterans that will be placed on both sides of the South Hadley/Holyoke Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge that connects the two communities.

Doors will open for the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the South Hadley Public Library on Wednesday.