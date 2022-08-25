EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two pedestrians that were struck and killed by a car on Route 10 in Easthampton earlier this month were remembered by their community Thursday evening.

Manna Community Kitchen in Northampton held a celebration of life for Llona and Eddie, both of Easthampton. The victims were both killed after being struck by a vehicle. A private vigil was held followed by a reception. 22News spoke to friends who came to celebrate their lives.

A community member at the vigil said, “I’m grateful, they didn’t have much but yet they lived rich, they lived by the blessings and I’m grateful for that and I’ll never forget them. I teach my kids examples how they always lived their lives and how they touched people all over the community, not just us… everywhere they went.”

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by authorities.