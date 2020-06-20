Vigil held in Florence to observe Juneteenth holiday

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several events took place Friday night to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth, including, a silent vigil in Florence.

The event included the lighting of candles for those who were killed by the police. Most recently Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Brianna Taylor.

This event was a little bit different in that organizers honored Black American enslaved diasporas who were enslaved nearly 400 years ago. The African diaspora consists of the communities who’ve descended from native Sub-Saharan Africa and are predominately now in America.

Organizers said they are also honoring the strength of their descendants who are currently oppressed in the country. This is in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of police violence.

22News spoke with Jeff Jones of Florence who said he came out to show support, “It just drives out the point of how much work we still have to do in this country to have racial justice so we can get beyond that and improve our society overall,” said Jones.

The Sojourner truth memorial committee organized the event.

They started back in the ’90s following the Rodney King police beating and subsequent riots.