Village Closet in Huntington has new location

Hampshire County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Village Closet in Huntington, a donation and distribution center full of free maternity, baby, and kids clothing, is relocating.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the donation center was forced to close back in February and functioning by delivery only.

The Village Closet moved into their new location Saturday, now known as Cissie’s House.

Village Closet staff will continue to serve families with supplies by delivery and curb-side pickup, and may open the new Village Closet to the public by appointment later this fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Donate Today