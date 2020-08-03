Village Closet in Huntington has new location

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Village Closet in Huntington, a donation and distribution center full of free maternity, baby, and kids clothing, is relocating.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the donation center was forced to close back in February and functioning by delivery only.

The Village Closet moved into their new location Saturday, now known as Cissie’s House.

Village Closet staff will continue to serve families with supplies by delivery and curb-side pickup, and may open the new Village Closet to the public by appointment later this fall.