Virtual town hall with Rep. Neal, Mayor LaChapelle answered questions from residents

Hampshire County

(WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal held a virtual town hall on Facebook Thursday evening, which was moderated by Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.

The congressman answered questions that were sent in by Massachusetts residents, touching on a wide range of topics, including climate change and the Green Act, child tax credits, the East-West rail, and community college funding.

Congressman Neal has been promoting the American Rescue Plan for the past few months, and it was a focus of much of the conversation.

