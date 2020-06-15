Breaking News
Visitors can still visit UMass Sunwheel despite pandemic

Hampshire County

by: AP

AMHERST , Mass. (AP) — UMass won’t be holding its usual presentations at the Amherst campus’ Sunwheel for the summer solstice this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the public is invited to visit the site this week at sunrise and sunset.

The university says visitors should wear face coverings and employ social distancing. At the solstice, the sun’s rising and setting positions barely change for more than a week. UMass Amherst astronomer Stephen Schneider says the best days to visit are from June 15 to 20.

The astronomical start of summer is at 5:43 p.m. on June 20. The Sunwheel is near the football stadium.

