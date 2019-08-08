Viva Fresh Pasta in Northampton closes after 34 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A landmark downtown Northampton restaurant has suddenly closed its doors, surprising neighbors and customers.

Viva Fresh Pasta opened more than 34 years ago at the corner of Main and Masonic Streets in downtown Northampton.

Then, suddenly came an announcement on social media Wednesday that the restaurant had closed with a thank you to all their loyal customers and friends.

Co-owner Paul Milani told 22News why Viva Fresh Pasta closed its doors after serving lunch on Wednesday.

We had a good run and we love the town and people have been very good to us over the years. It’s just the kind of time you have to decide if you want to do this for another 20 years. Paul Milani, co-owner of Viva Fresh Pasta

Several doors down Main Street, the owner of the Green Bean restaurant was stunned to learn of Viva Fresh Pasta’s closing.

“Oh I’m sad about it, Pasta was a wonderful restaurant,” Adam Dunetz told 22News. “For me, Paul and Christina are wonderful neighbors in the 12 years that I’ve been here, but I know it’s an awful lot of hard work and if this is a transition, I’m happy for them.”

Restaurants play a key role in downtown Northampton’s economy. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vincent Jackson said restaurants account for 37 percent of his city’s downtown business.

At present, there’s no word on what may be next for the space occupied by the now-closed Viva Fresh Pasta.