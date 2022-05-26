HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Gardener’s Supply Garden Center in Hampshire County is searching for volunteer groups to assist with the recycling of plastic plant pots, for the first-ever Plastic Pot Take-Back Day.

Gardener’s Supply Company is teaming up with Prides Corner Farms for this benefit.

All pots of any size and color to be recycled, customers can drop off their plastic pots (including containers) on June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The plastic pots will then be shipped to East Jordan Plastics in Michigan, where they will be recycled and used in new horticulture pots.

Contact meredithw@gardeners.com for details in becoming part of a volunteer group.

Gardener’s Supply is known for assisting gardeners in locating unique and creative products, providing gardening inspiration, and being a prominent voice in the conversation regarding the environment’s health. Gardener’s Supply Company was created in 1983 as a 100 percent employee-owned B-Corp with the goal of changing the world through gardening and becoming America’s leading gardening resource.