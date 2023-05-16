SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley residents are invited to help with flagging Veteran graves at a local cemetery this weekend.

American Legion, Sons of the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting a flagging event at the Notre Dame & Mater Dolorosa cemetery located at 63 Lyman Street. An opening ceremony will take begin at 9:45 a.m. followed by the flagging of Veteran graves at 10:00 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

“It’s a big job, as well as a very rewarding and heartfelt tribute to our Nation’s veterans. Any amount of time one could give is appreciated. This is also a kid-friendly event and all who participate can take pride in knowing they were a part of not only our communities efforts but indeed the entire country’s efforts to honor our Nations fallen heroes in advance of Memorial Day,” said American Legion Post 260 Commander Brian Willette.

More than 2,500 Veteran graves will be flagged. Placing flags at Veteran graves is a Memorial Day tradition that dates back to the Civil War.