Volunteers plant trees in Northampton for ‘Climate Preparedness Week’

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning, planting as many trees as they could along many Northampton streets.

Volunteers planted 16 trees in total, as part of “Climate Preparedness Week.”

Volunteers from Tree Northampton, an organization promoting the well-being and growth of trees, told 22News many trees in the city are dying. Either due to change in temperature or just old age.

Crews were out on Greenleaf drive and Wilson Avenue, helping to increase the tree population. One volunteer said that they had a late start this year, because of the warm and dry weather.

“We are trying to reverse the loss of tress and re-enforce the tree canopy,” Rob Postel explained. “It’s something that a lot of towns don’t have the luxury of having someone to do that, it takes a lot of time and a lot of skill so we are trying to build the skill force.”

Every year, Northampton hopes to plant at least 300 trees to help with the population. The city has a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

Volunteers will be out again on Saturday, planting more trees.