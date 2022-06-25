GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The non-profit group, Friends of Forge Pond, is gathering volunteers on Saturday to pull an invasive aquatic plant species from Forge Pond.

The plant is known as Water Chestnut. Some get it confused with the edible kind but this is different. It is common on the Connecticut River watershed. Volunteers have been pulling this plant for years but Friends of Forge Pond joined the mission two years ago.

The group aims to have a clean up at least once between June and August, but its ideal to go out on the water for these plants at least three different meeting times throughout the summer. (Once in June, July, and August) The infestation is immense and three days does not solve the problem but it helps. The first pulling of the season is Saturday.

President of Friends of Forge Pond, Dori Gaulin, is happy when she is able to gather volunteers. There are about five kayaks and life jackets people can borrow. The pulling is from 9 a.m. till noon and then pizza is ordered for everyone as a thank you and a time to talk and relax.

Friends of Forge Pond educates all volunteers about what the plant looks like and how to pull it. If interested in future pulling, volunteers are needed. Contact Friends of Forge Pond on Facebook.

Volunteers are welcome to bring their own kayaks and canoes. Equipment such as gloves and buckets will be supplied.