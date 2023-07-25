HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’ Women’s Philanthropy will be packing Dignity Grow Bags for the Amherst Survival Center on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’ Women’s Philanthropy, the Dignity Grow Bags will be filled with a month’s worth of personal and menstrual hygiene products.

The reason for the Dignity Grow Bags is that more than 20 percent of those that are assigned female at birth in the United States suffer from period poverty, which means they lack the finances to purchase feminine hygiene products.

Some women have to miss work, often losing a few days’ wages and further compounding the cycle of poverty. Government benefits such as SNAP and WIC do not cover these necessities, and the products are rarely donated at food pantries.

The Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts’ Women’s Philanthropy invites the community to help pack the Dignity Grow Bags at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Susan Mosler’s Home at 14 Hockanum Road in Hadley.