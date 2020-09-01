Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley moves to new location in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Volvo Cars Pioneer Valley moved from South Deerfield to its new location in Northampton on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the dealership, which is a part of the TommyCar Auto Group, moved to 48 Damon Road joining three of their other dealerships in Northampton:

Country Hyundai

Genesis of Northampton

Northampton Volkswagen

“The dealership will be more conveniently located for our customers, right off the highway. They will still get the same outstanding service they have come to expect from us, along with a greater inventory and a more spacious showroom and service department,” TommyCar co-owner, Carla Cosenzi said.

All the dealerships reopened to the public in June and continue to offer special safety measures to make car buying and servicing safe during the pandemic, such as:

Delivering test drive vehicles to customers at home or work

Sanitizing cars between test drives and disinfecting vehicles with PermaSafeTM, especially drivers-side touchpoints

Picking up and dropping off cars in need of service

22News Reporter Sy Becker is covering this story and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5.