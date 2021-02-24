Vote to demolish Northampton church put on hold

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The St. John Cantius church has been empty on Hawley Street in Northampton for more than a decade.

Owners of the building have redevelopment plans that include possible townhouses for that location but the demolition of the church is being held off for now.

The church was sold for $1.6 million to the O’Connell Development Group, a Holyoke-based company back in March of 2020. Construction has already begun on the land surrounding the church which is also owned by O’Connell.

They intend to build 23 townhouses where the church’s rectory once stood.

The O’Connell Development held off on what to do with the church specifically for some time, but earlier this month they submitted an application for demolition approval.

The church grounds would be used for additional townhouses, but the city’s Central Business Architecture Committee decided not to take a vote on a demolition review Monday and will instead revisit the issue sometime in April.