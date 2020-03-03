Voters in Northampton to decide future of 2.5 million property tax override

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Northampton residents are voting in a local election today, along with the presidential primary.

Voters in Northampton will decide the future of a $2.5 million property tax override that Mayor David Narkewicz announced last year.

If passed, the override is expected to help alleviate Northampton’s roughly $1.1 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposition aims to help the city and its public schools’ operating budgets.

The Mayor has held numerous town halls in Northampton and Florence, on why voters should vote ‘yes’. He said the ballot question will allow the city to renew its fiscal stability plan after seven years and preserve its vital city services and excellent schools.

“If you don’t use your right to vote than you can’t complain in the end so I encourage everyone to go out and vote because at the end of the day you can’t really complain,” Marc Patillo of Northampton.

Voters are of course, also voting in the presidential primary. Polls for both ballot questions close tonight at 8 p.m.

There is an organization campaigning for the city’s override, and they are holding an election party tonight which 22News will be attending.