AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Campus Police held its annual ‘Walk for Light’ event Monday evening, focusing on safety.

Organizers tell 22News that the event is meant to be a comprehensive campus safety check, involving students, staff, and faculty to walk across the campus to report any safety concerns they see along the way.

These observations may include: poor or broken lighting, overgrown trees or bushes that reduce lighting, and broken railings or uneven steps.

UMass Police Deputy Chief Damian DeWolf told 22News, “If you look around campus now, its very well lit. When we started this program, it wasn’t like that. The campus has made market improvements every year consecutively, and as we identify further issues campus administrators fund the repairs for those projects.”

Deputy Chief DeWolf tells 22News that a final report is created from these findings and sent to the appropriate UMass Amherst departments for repair.