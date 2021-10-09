Walk to Defeat ALS in Look Park, scheduled for Sunday

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) — The ALS Association Chapter will hold a “Walk to Defeat ALS,” in Florence on Sunday.

The walk is one mile around Look Park. The money raised through the event will go towards spreading awareness for neurodegenerative disease. According to the ALS Association Chapter, 400 people in Massachusetts are affected by ALS each year.

The goal of Sunday’s event will be to “Raise $100,000 to support no-cost services like support groups, home visits, insurance counseling, referrals to community resources, durable medical equipment loans, the Care Connection program, education and more.”

In addition to the walk, there will be local vendors and live music.