Walk to raise awareness of ALS brings 300 people to Look Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The need to find a cure for ALS, a disease that attacks a person’s nervous system, prompted a walk in hopes of raising $100,000 dollars for research.

More than 300 people today walked silently through Northampton’s Look Park on Sunday. This walk to defeat ALS attracted participants from all over western Massachusetts. Many have lost loved ones to the disease.

“I lost my wife Carol about three and a half years ago to ALS. We came down to support everyone, to raise funds if anyone could possibly avoid this, that’s my goal,” Charlie Nichols said.

Organizers will use the money raised to support no-cost services like support groups, home visits and insurance counseling.