Wanted Connecticut felon captured in Goshen after breaking into home

Hampshire County

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police captured a wanted felon from Connecticut after he allegedly broke into a home in Goshen.

Thirty-one-year-old Thomas Wojcik was arrested on the second floor of a home on Aberdeen Road around 11 a.m., Saturday.

Wojcik was wanted on a warrant from Connecticut, charging him with burglary, robbery, and larceny. Connecticut authorities will arrange to bring him back to face those charges.

State Police said they had been looking for Wojcik since Friday in connection with a series of housebreaks.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

