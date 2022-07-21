AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The War Memorial Pool in Amherst was shutdown for over a week due to mechanical issues.

The Assistant Town Manager of Amherst, Dave Ziomek, told 22News supply chain issues delaying the shipment of the parts needed caused the repairs to take longer. Ziomek said the parts are now installed and they are testing to make sure the chemicals are correct before reopening.

The pool is expected to be ready to open this weekend. Adult swim is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the weekend. The Town of Amherst offers three additional locations people can go to get cooled off.

Currently, Mill River Pool on Montague Road is open through August 28th. Here are the hours:

Adult Swim Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Open Swim Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Children under 12 must be accompanied by a person 16 or older. All children under 16 must pass a swim test in order to swim in the deep end. Food or drinks are not allowed in the swimming areas or locker rooms.

The spray pad at Groff Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 5th.

Puffer’s Pond, also known as Factory Hollow Pond, is open for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. Rules and regulations at the pond include the following: