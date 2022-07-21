AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The War Memorial Pool in Amherst was shutdown for over a week due to mechanical issues.
The Assistant Town Manager of Amherst, Dave Ziomek, told 22News supply chain issues delaying the shipment of the parts needed caused the repairs to take longer. Ziomek said the parts are now installed and they are testing to make sure the chemicals are correct before reopening.
The pool is expected to be ready to open this weekend. Adult swim is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and open swim from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the weekend. The Town of Amherst offers three additional locations people can go to get cooled off.
Currently, Mill River Pool on Montague Road is open through August 28th. Here are the hours:
- Adult Swim
- Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Open Swim
- Monday – Friday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by a person 16 or older. All children under 16 must pass a swim test in order to swim in the deep end. Food or drinks are not allowed in the swimming areas or locker rooms.
The spray pad at Groff Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 5th.
Puffer’s Pond, also known as Factory Hollow Pond, is open for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. Rules and regulations at the pond include the following:
- Puffer’s Pond hours are from 6:00 a.m. until dusk.
- Swimming is allowed but no lifeguard is on duty – swimming is at your own risk.
- The area around the dam and cliff are off limits. Insurance regulations require no trespassing, and trespassers will be prosecuted. Cliff jumping is prohibited.
- No alcoholic beverages or smoking.
- No glass containers are allowed anywhere around the pond.
- Children under 12 must have adult supervision.
- Dogs are not allowed on the North Beach or South Beach or in the water itself. Dogs may swim upstream in the Cushman Brook or downstream in the Mill River. Dogs must be leashed at all times.
- Fishing on shore is permitted – but people are encouraged to fish away from swimming areas. Fishing from canoes & kayaks is prohibited.
- Non-motorized boats are allowed on the pond from 6:00am until dusk.
- Parking is permitted as posted in parking areas and along the roadside. Parking is prohibited in front of gates as these entrances are for emergency vehicles and must be left clear. Parking is also prohibited between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Parking is not allowed on the south side of State Street between Sand Hill Road and the main entrance gate.
- Stay on marked trails.
- Please stay out of the water if you have any open cuts or wounds.
- Skinny-dipping is prohibited.
- No fires are permitted around the pond (including grills).
- Group use of conservation land, for weddings or other functions, may be allowed with prior approval of the Conservation Commission.