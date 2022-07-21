WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Animal Control is seeking the community’s help in locating who might be throwing beef and chicken bones into the Ware dog park.

22News contacted Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier to see if the bones had been contaminated or poisoned. “We don’t have any information about the bones being contaminated/poisoned in anyway at this point, nor do we suspect,” he said. “The main issue is concern for the dogs health, we don’t want any harm coming to any dogs that may eat those bones, especially with them sitting out in this heat.”

Even though the park is not under any official warning at this time, Crevier says, “as a dog owner I wouldn’t allow my dog to eat anything that wasn’t from the animal’s owner.”

The case is currently being investigated by the Ware Animal Control and the police are to assist if needed.