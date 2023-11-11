WARE, Mass. (WWLP) — The town of Ware held its annual Veterans Day Parade with 50 veterans in attendance.
Ending at the town’s Veterans Park, the ceremony continued with speeches from several representatives. The town is also hosting a Wreaths Across America Campaign with the goal of having wreaths placed at the graves of veterans during the holiday season.
