Ware honors fallen veterans from Hampshire County

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not one Memorial Day goes by without the Hampshire County town of Ware appropriately saluting its fallen veterans.

A parade down Main Street took veterans and current military personnel to Veterans Park in the center of town.

There, in silence, they paid their respects to Hampshire County soldiers killed in combat as recently as the conflict in Afghanistan, all the way back to America’s war for Independence.

“Memorial Day weekend especially, everything that’s going on in the past year, recognize all the veterans who fought and died for their country, it’s important we remember this every year not just on this day,” said Michael Foren, a vet from Ware.

Ware is a small town with some 6,000 residents, where for generations, people from throughout the area have come to observe Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.