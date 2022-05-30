WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is Memorial Day, a holiday set aside in the United States to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving in the armed forces.

Ware’s Eastern Hampshire county town did itself proud with its customary Memorial Day Parade. 22News learned how this tribute stirred up many emotions for those who attended.

Veterans alongside servicemen and women still in uniform followed the familiar parade route through the center of Ware to Veterans Memorial Plaza across from town hall. They would stop and honor the memory of the soldiers from this community who fought and died for their country.

It’s an emotional ceremony that Steven Hawk of Ware attends year after year.

“Everyone who puts their life on the line for me to be here, my great grandfather served in the Pacific, it’s up to me to keep his spirit alive. so he could be here,” said

Each person here would share with 22News, their reason for attending the Memorial Day service each year. A commitment that’s deeply personal.

“I get very emotional because my family has a strong history in the military. Both my brothers were marines. My husband is a navy veteran,” said Laurie Pratt of Ware.

Here in western Massachusetts and many countless communities across America, the grateful nation observes the memory of so many who gave their lives to protect families from far-off dangers.