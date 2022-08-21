WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware man pled guilty to drug possession and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Northampton Superior Court on August 17.

According to Ware Police, Adam Ortiz of 62 Church Street in Ware plead guilty to the following charges:

Trafficking Cocaine 18g-36g – sentenced to 3 years

Possession Of Class E with the intent to distribute – sentenced to 90 days concurrent

OUI drugs – sentenced to 90 days concurrent

Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle – 18 months HOC concurrent

The charges were a result of his November 21, 2021 arrest by the Ware Police Department.