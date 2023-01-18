WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
According to the Ware Police Department, on Saturday at approximately 6:50 p.m., 19-year-old Darrion Bucknam of Ware was discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old on East Court. After the officers investigated the incident, they determined that the firearm was actually a BB gun.
Officers found and arrested Bucknam for the following charges:
• Assault W/Dangerous weapon (BB gun)
• Railroad Track, walk/ride on
• B&E Misdemeanor- trespass
• Liquor, a person under 21 possess
• Liquor to a person under 21, furnish
• Reckless endangerment of a child
Darrion is being held without the right to bail and was scheduled to be arraigned at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday.