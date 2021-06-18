Ware police arrest man for trafficking cocaine

Hampshire County

Derek Tweedie

Derek Tweedie (Ware Police Department)

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his basement apartment Friday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ware Police Detective Kyle Whitcomb, officers from Ware, Monson, Warren and the State Police executed a search warrant in a basement apartment located at 27-29 Eddy Street in Ware.

Officers seized a large amount of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cash consistent with a high-level narcotics trafficking business. Police arrested 29-year-old Derek Tweedie and is charged with the following:

  • Trafficking a Class B Drug 36-100 grams (Cocaine/Crack Cocaine
  • Manufacturing a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Tweedie is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown Friday.

