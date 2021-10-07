Ware police holding family-friendly event Saturday

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department is holding an event on Saturday for the community to meet their local first responders and raise money for their K-9 unit.

The Ware Police Department is organizing the “Ware Police K-9 Fundraiser” event that is scheduled on Saturday, October 9 at 12 p.m. at the Hardwick Winery located at 3305 Greenwich Road in Hardwick. The outdoor family-friendly event features food trucks, live music, 50/50 raffle, additional raffles, and a chance to meet the K-9’s.

A special guest appearance will be made by K-9 Chase from Paw Patrol. Event t-shirts and Back the Blue items will be for sale during the event.