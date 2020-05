WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware need your help locating a juvenile who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

The Ware Police Department said 12-year-old Maddisyn Bell went missing around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the downtown area. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who has any information that can help police locate Bell is asked to call the Ware Police Department at (413) 967-3571.