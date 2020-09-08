Ware police looking for public’s help in identifying larceny suspect

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in assaulting an employee with a dangerous weapon at Lowe’s Sunday afternoon.

The Ware Police Department says the suspect pictured was involved in a larceny at Lowe’s on Palmer Road at around 1:00 p.m. September 6 where he also assaulted a woman employee with a dangerous weapon. He then allegedly ran to the Walmart parking lot and took off on a motorcycle/scooter.

If you can identify him, or have any information you are asked to call the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571 or send an anonymous tip to waretipline@townofware.com.