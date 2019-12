WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Ware are warning residents about a recent series of car break-ins in town.

According to the Ware Police Department’s Facebook Page, the car break-ins occurred in the downtown area.

Ware Police would like to remind residents to lock their car doors.

Anyone who sees something suspicious or has had anything taken from their car is asked to call the Ware Police Department at (413)-967-3571.