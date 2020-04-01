1  of  2
Ware reports 1st positive COVID-19 case
WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Ware has confirmed its first COVID-19 case Wednesday morning.

According to the Office of Quabbin Health District, the town expresses it is aware case numbers are not a good indication of the infection rate within a community due to delays and 80 percent of those infected with the virus are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

The town urges its residents to stay home, stay informed, and follow the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines.

Multiple departments in the town including the Ware Police Department and Board of Health are working closely to ensure all necessary actions are being implemented to protect the well-being of residents.

