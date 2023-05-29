WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware residents come together to show how their the most patriotic town in the area for their annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade started at the American Legion on Maple Street and walked to Veteran Park to honor the soldiers who have lost their lives in combat. 22News spoke with veteran John Sacco on why this day means so much to him.

“Moments that you share with another veteran, the casualties you know about, the friends that have died since you have been in combat, combat casualties of course come to mind and there is just a whole list, a whole litany of people that have gone in the past few years, just too many to remember so what little we can do, will do,” Sacco says.

Sacco added that he even dedicates his musical talent every year by performing at this event with his Air Force band.