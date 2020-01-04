Ware teen’s wish comes true by meeting Gronk, receiving Super Bowl tickets

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware teenager was given the give of a lifetime.

On Tuesday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Aiden Clark his wish to go to the Super Bowl. But they also surprised him with a visit from Gronk.

“Basically what happen was they had said Gronk was going to present him his wish and we were like ‘wow,’ I didn’t believe it ever until it actually happened,” said Shawn Clark, Aiden’s father.

At the time, Aiden was only told Steve Harvey was going to interview him. Then Aiden found out that Gronk would be there too.

22News went to Ware High School on Thursday where Aiden spoke about what he was feeling when he met Gronkowski.

I really just wanted to just jump all over him, hug him, tackle him… I really had to control my emotions and actions which was hard. I couldn’t believe what I saw.” – Aiden Clark

“We didn’t believe it ourselves. We believed he was going to get his wish, he was going to get Super Bowl tickets and that was it,” said Aiden’s father.

“At the time of getting my tickets on stage, I didn’t really, I wasn’t thinking about the tickets. I didn’t care as much, I was with Rob Gronkowski on national television. It wasn’t until it was really over and we were back in the hotel that I had realized I had got Super Bowl tickets.”

Aiden was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder when he was 6-years-old. He wasn’t able to attend school a couple of years ago due to surgery and recovery.

But now he is back in school and focusing on his grades.

Aiden will be attending Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd.