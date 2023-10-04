WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – On October 15th, the Ware River Valley Domestic Violence Task Force will host its eighth annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

The event will be led by students from the renowned Ware High School Domestic Violence Task Force. In the United States, young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are at the highest risk of experiencing relationship violence, according to the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments.

There will be a presentation by Representative Todd Smola, Select Board member Nancy Talbot, science teacher Jesse Trzpit, students, and other community members. A short walk through downtown Ware will be followed by music, exhibits, and a raffle.

The month of October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is the Task Force’s hope that the community will show their support by attending the event.

It will begin at 1pm at Veteran’s Park in Ware (or at the Ware Town Hall if it rains).

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.