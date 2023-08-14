WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware’s National Night Out scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to the inclement weather.

According to the Ware Police Department, they are canceling the National Night Out event, instead of postponing it a second time. The original event was scheduled for August 1st but was postponed to Tuesday due to muddy conditions on the field.

National Night Out is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August each year. It is a family-friendly community event where parents and their kids get the chance to interact with squad cars, fire trucks, ambulances, DPW equipment, and other public safety partners to better the relationship between neighbors and emergency crews.