SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of South Hadley has two locations that will be made available as warming shelters during this weekend’s weather.

The South Hadley Public Library is being made available as the town warming center. The public is allowed to visit during the library’s regular operating hours. The library is located at 2 Canal Street, and its hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.

The South Hadley Council on Aging is also a warming center in South Hadley. The address is 45 Dayton Street, and the hours are Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 1 p.m. Saturday for wind chill values as low as -20 to -40 degrees. Air temperatures will drop into the single digits by midday on Friday. The wind will make it feel like it’s below zero all day. Wind chills may be as low as the 20s below zero Friday evening in the Pioneer Valley and 30s below zero in the Berkshires.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.