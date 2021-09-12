Warren fields questions about student loans, COVID precautions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Tens of thousands of students attend schools across western Massachusetts, but the question to Senator Elizabeth Warren about student loan forgiveness on Sunday came from a concerned parent.

“We don’t actually have to do anything in Congress. the president has the power to cancel student loan debt on his own,” Senator Warren said.

Warren, urging President Biden to cancel 50 thousand dollars in student loan debt. The moratorium on federal student loans was extended to January 31st.

“So I’m bearing down on the president and so is Leader Schumer and I’m still hopeful,” Warren said. “right now we’re trying to get this infrastructure package and voting but I’m hopeful.”

During the Q-and-A Senator Warren expressed frustration with the filibuster, saying it stood in the way of key pieces of legislation she wants to be passed, like a legislative act protecting abortion, as well as gun control.

Meantime with all of Massachusett, now in the high COVID transmission category. 22News asked Senator Warren if she thinks a masks mandate needs to be implemented on a larger scale.

“I want to see us follow the CDC guidelines. I think science is our best opportunity here. I’m glad to see what President Biden is doing and I’m glad to see localities that are stepping up,” Warren said.