Warren lost Massachusetts despite strong support some communities

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren waded through a dense crowd of supporters during a walk down Linnaen Street, Cambridge, from her home to the Graham and Parks School where she cast her Super Tuesday ballot. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS])

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People we spoke with in Northampton, where Senator Warren had her headquarters for western Massachusetts, say they’re not surprised given the Super Tuesday results that Warren is suspending her campaign.

In Massachusetts, Senator Warren’s home state, she came in third behind Joe Biden and Senator Sanders. But she still had a strong following, especially in Northampton where she received almost 36 percent of the democratic primary votes, beating senator Sanders by one point.

Northhampton resident Daniel Babineau told 22News that he was surprised at how Warren did in the state.

“It’s a shame. I really like Warren but I kind of think she should’ve dropped out earlier. Because probably saying this but I’m a Bernie fan and she stole a lot of Bernie voters and she stole me for a while,” said Babineau.

Warren sent an email to her campaign staff earlier on Thursday thanking them and saying she’s grateful for the sacrifices many supporters made for her campaign.