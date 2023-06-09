EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A nonprofit which focuses on veteran care is expanding their services.

Warrior’s Art Room is moving to Easthampton’s Keystone Building. The center, previously located in Westfield, provides veterans and their family members with a therapeutic environment and the materials to create art.

Friday night, an open house where veterans and community supporters gathered to dedicate the new art gallery. Founder, Steve Jones telling 22News, “We’ve worked at over 1,000 people since we started this. We have been to the prisons, we’ve worked at Billerica one week and the Ludlow facility the following week.”

Veteran Barry Sponder, admiring the work done by the nonprofit, “It’s been amazing because to see him work with people in different capacities over the years, his patience and kindness come through.”

The room features various art from a sizable collection of the work done over the organization’s seven years of operation.