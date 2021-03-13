WATCH LIVE: Lucio Perez ends sanctuary in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday, March 13 marked the end of a nearly four-year sanctuary for Lucio Perez at the First Congregational Church of Amherst.

A news conference is being held with Perez, family members, Congressman Jim McGovern, among others at the church.

The Guatemalan immigrant took refuge at the First Congregational Church in Amherst in October of 2017, but now will be reuniting with his family.

Perez will leave the church Saturday, March 13 with legal protection in the form of a stay of deportation granted on March 5th by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Perez was unable to leave the church for fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, will deport him back to Guatemala, a country he left 20 years ago.

Churches are deemed “sensitive locations” by ICE, and they seldom make arrests there. First Congregational has become Perez’s home and the one place where he can be sure he won’t be deported away from his wife, Dora, and their four kids in Springfield.

Perez arrived in the U.S. at age 17 in 1999 and moved to Springfield in 2008. In 2009 ICE began proceedings against Perez.

In 2017, Perez was denied by the Trump administration after being granted a stay of deportation each year under the Obama administration.

In his time in sanctuary and at the church Lucio began teaching English classes and building connections with the over 1,000 church members volunteers and neighbors who have always advocated for his freedom.