WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi to speak at Smith College’s 2020 Commencement

Nancy Pelosi to speak at Smith College’s 2020 Commencement

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be speaking part one of Smith College’s virtual 2020 Commencement held Sunday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the commencement is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. and will be the first element of the two-part interactive and personalized “virtual” graduation. The conferral of degrees and reading of the names for each graduating senior will also be announced.

During the commencement, House Speaker Pelosi told graduating seniors ““know your purpose; know your power. The world urgently needs your leadership.”

