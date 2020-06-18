Watch Live: Northampton City Council propose to defund police department

1  of  2
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton City Council is expected to take up the matter of police funding in a virtual council meeting.

A proposed cut of $200,000 to the Northampton Police Department budget is in response to the protest movement around the country.

Council will also be considering a resolution condemning acts of racism and call for anti-racism training for state and municipal employees.

