Watch Live: Northampton City Council propose to defund police department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton City Council is expected to take up the matter of police funding in a virtual council meeting.

A proposed cut of $200,000 to the Northampton Police Department budget is in response to the protest movement around the country.

Council will also be considering a resolution condemning acts of racism and call for anti-racism training for state and municipal employees.

You can watch the live discussion on Youtube below.

22News reporter Kristina D’Amours will be live on 22News at 10PM on the CW Springfield and on 22News at PM.