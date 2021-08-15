Water main break causes water discoloration in Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — According to the Northampton Police Department, there was a water main break near 14 Easthampton Road early Sunday morning.

Crews began work around 3 a.m. Because of the water main break, residence in Florence and downtown have reported brownish tap water. The Northampton Water Department recommends residence experiencing this issue run cold water for five to ten minutes. Doing so should resolve the problem.

Northampton Public Safety Dispatch will continue to provide updates.