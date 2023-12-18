HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break in Hadley prompted the shut off of water for a portion of customers on Monday.

According to the Hadley Police Department, water has been shut off from 45 Comins Road to the Amherst line.

This section of the road and the dirt portion of Shattuck Road are closed for an unknown amount of time. It is being aksed to use another route when traveling.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.