Water main break in South Hadley

Hampshire County

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several homes in South Hadley are without water service, due to a water main break Thursday morning.

South Hadley Water District 2 Superintendent Mark Aiken told 22News there is a break in a 6″ water main on Wright Place.

Aiken said there are ten homes without water service as a result of the break.

Crews are working on making repairs, though Aiken did not have an estimate as to how long the work would take.

Wright Place is a residential side street off College Street (Route 116), just south of the Mount Holyoke College campus.

